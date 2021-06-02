NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth about $10,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth $4,304,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NVEC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. 25,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,918. NVE has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.12.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

