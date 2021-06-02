nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 42.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 345,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,288,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

