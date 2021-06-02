NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $665.87 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. NXM has a market cap of $665.87 million and approximately $37,887.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for $103.80 or 0.00274623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.01021821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.09428724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051751 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,915,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,826 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

