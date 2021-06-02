Nyerium (NYEX) Price Tops $0.0023

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $75,186.61 and $14.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,960,895 coins and its circulating supply is 33,076,268 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

