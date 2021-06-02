Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 245,431 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

