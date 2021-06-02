Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock worth $473,160,704. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

