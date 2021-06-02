Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OAS opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,390,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,177,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

