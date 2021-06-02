Obee Network Market Capitalization Achieves $24,662.96 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $24,662.96 and approximately $696.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Obee Network has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01257555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,305.41 or 0.99802449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

