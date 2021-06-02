Observer Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $35.21 million and $94,942.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.91 or 0.01025072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.22 or 0.09496649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

