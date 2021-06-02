OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $$11.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

