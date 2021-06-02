Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,015,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 3,166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 647.7 days.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCDGF. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

