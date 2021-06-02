Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.86% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

