Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.34. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 54,814 shares.

Specifically, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,298 shares of company stock worth $8,982,503 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

