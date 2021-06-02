Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $10.38 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $3.67 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00187732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.01066342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.95 or 1.00048973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033023 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

