ODUWA Price Hits $0.43 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $11.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.80 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

