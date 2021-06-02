Odyssey 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.35 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $1.35 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

