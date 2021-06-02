OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $6.03

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00016121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00096310 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002252 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003818 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003553 BTC.

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

