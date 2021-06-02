Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Update

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 345,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

OSBC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 116,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $406.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

