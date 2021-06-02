Oleg Khaykin Sells 20,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 1,034,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,004. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.