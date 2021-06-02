Omni Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00013691 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00494890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,218 coins and its circulating supply is 562,902 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

