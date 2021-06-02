Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Omnicell worth $39,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,233,000.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

OMCL stock opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

