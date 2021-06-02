OneLedger Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $97,195.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00081408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.01016133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09513948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050769 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

