OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.83 million and $1.47 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.01021472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.38 or 0.09547398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051066 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars.

