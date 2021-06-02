onLEXpa Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (onLEXpa)

onLEXpa (CURRENCY:onLEXpa) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. onLEXpa has a market capitalization of $31,125.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of onLEXpa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One onLEXpa coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, onLEXpa has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

onLEXpa Coin Profile

onLEXpa’s total supply is 586,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,999,043 coins. onLEXpa’s official website is www.onlexpa.com/en

