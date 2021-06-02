Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $154,092.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $154,092.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01016608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.58 or 0.09528831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

