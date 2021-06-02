Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 8,884 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

