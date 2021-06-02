OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of OPKO Health worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,500. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

