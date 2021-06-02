Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

SONM stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

