OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $104,369.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00067495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00281975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00187509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.01064921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,961.82 or 0.99993901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00033241 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

