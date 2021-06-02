OracleChain Price Reaches $0.0145 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $434,465.36 and approximately $36,097.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

