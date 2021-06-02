OracleChain Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $425,323.16 and $35,441.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00188659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.01042689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars.

