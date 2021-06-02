Orbital Energy Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,073 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 put options.

OEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 347,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. Analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 555,488 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

