Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $740,801.33

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $740,801.33 and approximately $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,593.09 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.01164445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00544264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00417642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00088834 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

