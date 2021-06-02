OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 32,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,948,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

