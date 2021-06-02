Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.41. 18,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,023,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $54,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.