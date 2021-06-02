ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 3,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $797.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,827 shares of company stock worth $9,303,198 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.