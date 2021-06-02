Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 185,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 720,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 176,342 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

