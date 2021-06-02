Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.48

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 8777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

