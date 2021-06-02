Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $72.99 million and $1.20 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,291.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.74 or 0.07188543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.36 or 0.01856597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.17 or 0.00491176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00181255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.27 or 0.00770340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00480422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00432283 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,319,525 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

