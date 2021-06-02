P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 9,610 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

