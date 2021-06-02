Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

