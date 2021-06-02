Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.26% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.