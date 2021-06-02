PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.43

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

