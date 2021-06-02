PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.94).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 546.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.50 ($8.07).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

