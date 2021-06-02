PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $50.97 million and $4.87 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

