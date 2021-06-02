Pantos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,789.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $5.01 million and $21,789.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00281916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00187278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.01233371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,762.34 or 0.99869446 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.