Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210,574.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $210,574.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,039,793 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

