Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 5.57% of Park-Ohio worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 32,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.93. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

