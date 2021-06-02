ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0735 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,490.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.61 or 1.00015649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00087466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

