PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $112.26 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $112.26 million and approximately $907,093.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00127047 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.00889363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,623,276 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

